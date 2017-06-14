13 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mum Faces Children's Act Charges After Baby Dies At Clinic

Tagged:

Related Topics

The mother and stepfather of an 18-month-old baby boy who died of severe injuries to his head and body will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, police said.

The 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder, and the boy's 30-year-old mother will face charges under the Children's Act.

The two were taken in by police on Monday after the child was taken to a clinic for treatment with serious injuries, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

When the baby died at the clinic, the clinic staff called the police to tell them about the baby.

Earlier, community policing forum official from the Kensington CPF, Cheslyn Steenberg said that the stepfather had claimed that the child had breathing difficulties, and that they fell on their way to the clinic. Steenberg said the child was declared dead at the Factreton Clinic on Monday.

Police initially only arrested the baby's stepfather, and held the baby's mother for questioning.

"We are upholding the principle of innocent until proven guilty. But we condemn this incident to the highest degree," Steenberg told News24.

News24

South Africa

Chinese Demand Threatens the Country's Donkeys

Mpho Mashele’s eight donkeys are her most precious possessions, and her family’s lifeline. They use them to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.