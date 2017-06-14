Crackdown on reckless driving, speeding and heavy traffic police presence along major roads is bearing fruit as accidents have decreased.

According to the Traffic Police Department, road traffic accidents in the country, from January to May this year, have decreased by 42.9 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Deaths caused by road accidents have also decreased by 32.6 per cent for the same period this year compared to last year. Motor vehicle accidents have decreased by 42.3 per cent and motorcycle accidents decreased by 45.3 per cent.

The Acting Head of Traffic Department, Fortunatus Muslimu, told a press conference in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, that accidents recorded from January to May this year are 2,411 compared to 4,177 last year, amounting to a decrease of 1,766. He said deaths caused by vehicle accidents during the same period last year were 1,286 compared to 1,034 this year.

Injury cases for last year were 3,882 compared to 2,291 this year; a decrease of 1,591which is equivalent to 41 per cent. According to him, motorcycles accidents recorded last year from January to May were 1,110 compared to 607 this year.

Motorcyclists who died from the accidents last year were 347 while 302 perished this year and the decrease is 45 deaths which is equivalent to 13 per cent.

The injuries recorded last year were 950 compared to 455 of this year which is 52.1 per cent.

"With most of the accidents being caused by human error which includes speeding, wrong overtaking, reckless driving, overcrowding of passengers and alcoholism, arresting of traffic offenders is our first priority until drivers learn to obey the rules without force," said Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Muslimu.

He said a driver who will drive at over 90 kilometres per hour in the city will be charged and licence held until he/she pays the required fine.