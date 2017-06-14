Sudan: EU - €1.7 Million to Promote Human Rights

Khartoum — Effective today,the European Union is calling on projects that promote democratic principles and human rights in Sudan, to apply for funds of the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights for Sudan.

Under this call for proposals the Delegation of the EU to Sudan will allocate €1.7 million for projects to support initiatives by national and international civil society organisations in the promotion of democratic principles and human rights.

This call for proposal will be focused on media, equality between men and women and protecting defenders of human rights, a press statement reads.

In May, the EU pledged to grant a total €34 million for initiatives that work for quality education, and improvement of health care in eastern Sudan. "In 2017, we have €250 million worth of projects in the regions of Sudan, implemented by 92 international and Sudanese organisations," said EU Ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond.

The European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) aims at contributing to the development and consolidation of democracy, the rule of law and respect for all human rights and fundamental freedoms within the framework of the Union's policy on development cooperation with third countries.

The EU announced that the rules of the call for proposals, eligibility criteria for applicants, eligible actions and costs are available at the delegation website. The deadline for submission of the concept notes is this 30 July.

Since 2005, with a total of €10 million, the EIDHR programme has supported over 120 projects focusing on promotion of human rights, peace and civic and voter education as well as other issues pertaining to the promotion and protection of human rights in the country .