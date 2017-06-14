Photo: Daily News

Dodoma — President John Magufuli's stand on mineral sand probe took centre stage in deliberations in Parliament yesterday as some legislators took turns to talk about the matter at the expense of the Sh31.7 trillion budget.

At some point the discussions diverged to an extend that some MPs appeared to have forgotten that they were supposed to debate the best way to share a total of Sh31.7 trillion among various needs of Tanzanians for the entire 2017/18 financial year.

Some MPs went as far as chanting ruling party slogans and songs while those from the opposition bench also appeared hell bent on opposing everything that they sought would give the majority bench a mileage, proposing instead, a Constitutional Review that would allow the prosecution of former presidents.

It was Mr Japhet Hasunga (CCM-Vwawa) who triggered the debate shift when he moved a motion-as soon as the parliament had completed the Question and Answer Session-asking the Speaker's guidance on how the legislature can support the President in the endeavor to ensure that Tanzania's minerals benefit Tanzanians.

"The President has exercised a lot of sobriety, courage and patriotism in the way he has handled the mineral sand issue. Considering that in yesterday's report, it was established that Tanzania has lost a minimum of Sh108 trillion, why don't we adopt a declaration to support him in this war of economic freedom?" said Mr Hasunga.

With endorsement from the government bench, the Speaker immediately sanctioned a meeting for the Parliamentary Steering Committee with the intent that it should advise him on the matter.

Until 13 hours yesterday, the committee-which was chaired by Mr Mussa Azan Zungu (CCM-Ilala), had submitted its recommendations, buying into Mr Hasunga's views that a motion should be prepared and adopted today.

"The declaration to that goal is being prepared and will be submitted in the House tomorrow (today) for adoption," said the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, as he closed the morning session at 13:00 hours yesterday.

Almost 12 of the 15 MPs who debated the 2017/18 budget in the morning session spent a good part of their time congratulating the President for his position on mineral sand, with Ms Munde Tambwe (CCM-Special Seats) and Ms Josephine Genzabuke (CCM-Special Seats) stealing the show.

"CCM remains the same (CCM ni ile ile)... .Tanzanians are prepared to support the President so that nothing goes astray in the 2020 general election," said Ms Genzabuke, borrowing some words from a famous ruling party song that rocked the country during the 2015 election.

As for Ms Munde Tambwe, she barely debated the budget but spent a good part of her time congratulating the President and castigating the opposition. Even after being offered 10 more minutes by the Speaker, she found no reason of shifting the debate to Dr Phillip Mpango's (Finance and Planning Minister) 2017/18 budget.

"Tanzanians must understand the importance of the job that is being done by President Magufuli. I heard him saying yesterday that he also has blood but he is being forced to do what he is has been doing for the general good of Tanzanians," said Ms Tambwe.

For Mr John Heche (Chadema-Tarime Rural), Mr Peter Msigwa (Chadema-Iringa Urban) and Mr Peter Lijualikali (Chadema-Kilombero) the ruling party does not deserve credit for President Magufuli's war on mineral revenue rip-off, calling instead, on a Constitutional amendment that would see former presidents being prosecuted for getting the country into the 'current mess'.

"If you are serious about this war, the best option is to bring a constitutional amendment into this august House so that former presidents, who have brought us here, can also be prosecuted," said Mr Heche.

Mr Lijualikali shared similar sentiments, saying the ruling party has always been part of the current challenges. "Opposition MPs like Zitto Kabwe, John Mnyika and Tundu Lisu have at several times, found themselves in the soup as they sought to defend the country against these rip-off contracts with multinationals. The best we can do is to change the Constitution with a view to removing the immunity that former presidents enjoy so that we can prosecute them," he said.

Mr Msigwa said: "All these problems are CCM's own making. When we opposed the mining laws in this House, on the ground that they shouldn't be approved as a matter of urgency, you castigated us and threw some of us out of Parliament. You do not deserve credit," he said.