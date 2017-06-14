Team Manager for TNM Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks Francis Nthukwa Shawa has stressed that it is too early to press the panick button and rule out the possibility of his club defend the league title.

This follows the team's recent poor start in its league games this season.

The soldiers have only managed to collect four points from four games and now seats on position 12 on the 16 member log table.

But Shawa said he is hundred percent sure of getting back to winning ways.

They date Civil Sporting Club this coming Sunday at the Civo Stadium.

"Ofcourse we haven't started well this season as we have only collected four points from a possible 12 but this is not a major cause for worry and I promise all our supporters that everything will be fine," said Shawa after their 2-0 defeat to Silver Strikers on Sunday.

"If you can recall very well, last season we equally didn't start well in the opening five games but we recovered well and went on to win the league title so the battle is still on," said Shawa.

Shawa admitted that the absence of their midfield workhorse Dave Banda, defender Pempho Kamsichiri and striker Manase Chiyesa contributed to the poor start.

"Dave hasn't been feeling good while Pempho and Manase are all injured. These are all key players and we are feeling the pinch of their absence," he said.

Elsewhere, Premier Bet Wizard coach Trevor Kajawa has admitted that his side came second best in their 1-0 loss to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the Mulanje Park Stadium over the weekend.

Kajawa said they did not play their usual game because they were under pressure and wanted to force the game end in a draw.

"We didn't play our usual game and Wanderers went on to win therefore we just say congratulations to them. We played a more defensive game to atleast collect a point but it never worked," said Kajawa.

This was the first game which Wizards have conceded a goal at the Mulanje Park Stadium.

They are on second position of the league log table with 11 points one behind leaders Red Lions.

They have played six game one ahead of Lions and both teams will have to rest this weekend according to a fixture released by Sulom.