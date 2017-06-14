Land reform minister Utoni Nujoma recently suggested to fellow senior Swapo leaders that various former youth leaders- turned-land activists be disciplined in a bid to restore "order" to the party.

He made these remarks at the ruling party's central committee meeting held at parliament in Windhoek on Saturday.

Nujoma yesterday confirmed to The Namibian that he had suggested that action be taken against members who were part of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement and the Landless People's Movement (LPM).

"I said a Swapo leader cannot be a leader of those movements. The party must take action because they cannot be Swapo members and still be part of those pressure groups," he stressed.

The two youth-led movements have respectively been campaigning for affordable urban land (AR) and the restitution of ancestral farm land (LPM), and have clashed with party elders, who view the youth firebrands steering these movements as disrespectful of them.

"I want discipline to be restored in the party," Nujoma said.

Some senior party leaders said they were surprised that Nujoma also took a swipe at AR, led by Job Amupanda.

There are party leaders who sympathise with the AR movement, including Elijah Ngurare.

This was not the first time that Nujoma had lashed out at these movements, but his raising of the issue at a central committee meeting indicates that he wants senior leaders to deal decisively with some of the youth leaders who supported his bid for the party secretary general position five years ago.

Both Amupanda and Ngurare were in his dismally unsuccessful camp at the 2012 Swapo congress.

He now appears to be in President Hage Geingob's camp for the congress scheduled for November this year. Nujoma's call for members involved in the Landless People's Movement to be disciplined is aimed at his former deputy minister Bernadus Swartbooi, with the personal battle between the two having become increasingly ugly since the beginning of the year. Swartbooi has publicly labelled Nujoma an idiot and greedy, and accused him of "raping" the Constitution in parliament in February.

Swartbooi's LPM has been calling for Nujoma's firing since the beginning of the year. Henny Seibeb, of the LPM, yesterday again told The Namibian that Nujoma should resign.

On another issue, Nujoma appeared to side with Geingob at Saturday's central committee meeting when he said members were free to either call Geingob acting president, or president of the party.

This did not sit well with others, who felt the constitution was clear on the issue, and should not be violated to assuage the egos of leaders who wanted titles. Yesterday Ngurare distanced himself from the AR activities, saying if Nujoma was talking about them needing discipline, it has nothing to do with him since he is not a part of the AR.

"I support young people getting land and I know that Utoni supports the same thing," he said.

However, Dimbulukeni Nauyoma of the AR movement yesterday reacted by saying their movement is not operating outside the policies of Swapo.

"In fact, our aim is to enforce the Swapo policies and programmes. If addressing the land question is acting outside the Swapo policies then those who are against it should be the ones to be called to order. Movements are there to hold government responsible and those who are responsible to deliver services to the people," he said.