Tanzania: Stir Up Industrial Drive, Magufuli Orders Regional Commissioners

President John Magufuli has directed regional commissioners to supervise implementation of industrialisation plans in their areas which will increase employment opportunities and allow the public to add value to their crops.

President Magufuli issued the directives yesterday at State House in Dar es Salaam when he met and had talks with regional commissioners from Tanzania Mainland.

He directed every RC to work on available opportunities of establishing industries in her/his respective region and woo prospective investors to make maximum use of the opportunities.

He cited an example of Coast Region where since the Fifth Phase Government came into power, 83 large-scale industries had been constructed and other 120 small-scale industries built.

The regional commissioners were also directed to increase effort in solving land conflicts as well as repossessing idle land in their regions.

"Repossess idle land and reallocate it to those who are ready to develop it, but this must be done through following proper legal procedures," President Magufuli said.

In addition, President Magufuli warned the regional commissioners against people plotting to usurp land, creating shortage of agriculture land for farmers and grazing areas for pastoralists, stressing that the culprits should be exposed and the land repossessed.

The President told the RCs to resolve conflicts between farmers and pastoralists and encourage the public in their regions to work hard to produce enough food in the areas.

The RCs commended the President for his efforts in fighting for Tanzanian interests, especially the downtrodden, assuring him of their support in all areas including controlling national resource thievery such as minerals and wildlife.

Among those in attendance during the meeting include Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Attorney General George Masaju and Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi.