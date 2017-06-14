Tanzania: Nemc Hits Mbowe With Sh18 Million Fine for Environment Offence

Hai — The government has removed irrigation equipment from a farm belonging to Hai MP and Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe.

The National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) has also fined Mr Mbowe Sh18 million for conducting agricultural activities within 60 metres of a water source.

Contacted yesterday, Mr Mbowe confirmed that he was aware of the government's decision.

"It is very unfortunate that we have allowed the country to be led through trickery and victimisation...this is nothing but part of a spiteful campaign to muzzle the opposition, which is only trying to keep the government on its toes.

"The order issued and the whole procedure administered were invalid. When we received Nemc's order we responded that the law allowed us to appeal, and we sent our communication to the relevant minister and are now waiting for a reply," added the Chadema national chairman.

Unfortunately, Mr Mbowe said, the exercise had been carried while they were awaiting the outcome of their appeal to the minister and that he (Mr Mbowe) was contacting his lawyers to know what legal steps they should take.

Mr Mbowe's greenhouse farm, which is located at Nshara Mashame Village, is claimed to be within 60 metres of the River Weruweru, contrary to regulations governing environmental conservation.