14 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man Claims Ownership of Mulago Hospital Land, Attempts to Fence It Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mualgo National Referral Hospital authorities on Tuesday awoke to shocking news that somebody had fenced off part of the hospital land near the City Mortuary.

Mr Latima Mpagi claims that the land belongs to the family of the late Isa Muganga Ssendaula and he is the administrator of the estate.

However, Mulago hospital spokesman, Enock Kusasira, has dismissed the claims, saying Mr Mpagi could be a front for a senior army officer he did not name who he alleged has previously tried to grab the land without success.

Uganda

Who Actually Funds National Budget?

Did you know that nearly half of the population that earns taxable income pays very little or no taxes at all? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.