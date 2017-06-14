Uganda: Man Claims Ownership of Mulago Hospital Land, Attempts to Fence It Off

Mualgo National Referral Hospital authorities on Tuesday awoke to shocking news that somebody had fenced off part of the hospital land near the City Mortuary.

Mr Latima Mpagi claims that the land belongs to the family of the late Isa Muganga Ssendaula and he is the administrator of the estate.

However, Mulago hospital spokesman, Enock Kusasira, has dismissed the claims, saying Mr Mpagi could be a front for a senior army officer he did not name who he alleged has previously tried to grab the land without success.