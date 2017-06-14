Former Zanu-PF activist William Gerald Mutumanje told a Harare court Tuesday court that he has since approached Constitutional Court seeking a transcribed record to confirm that State confirmed it was withdrawing insult charges against him.

This comes after prosecutors denied making the undertaking, insisting that Mutumanje, better known as Acie Lumumba, should stand trial for being rude to President Robert Mugabe.

During Tuesday's hearing, Lumumba also gave notice of his intention to make another application for referral for the same case to the top court.

He appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta, complaining that State was doing shoddy job.

"The ConCourt proceedings are being transcribed and will be certified by the judge before they can be presented to this court. We seek the case's postponement pending compilation of the transcript," said Lumumba's lawyer.

"I also put the State on notice that an application for referral of the matter to ConCourt based on fair trial rights as enshrined in section 69 of the constitution will be made.

"It is important because fair trial rights are not subject to limitation."

The matter was deferred to July 24.

Lumumba's case was referred to the Con-Court after he argued that his constitutional right to freedom of expression had been transgressed when he was charged for the alleged presidential insult.

His then lawyer Zvikomborero Chadambuka told the full Con-Court bench, led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, that the State did not wish to proceed with the case.

Prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba confirmed that charges against Lumumba would be withdrawn formerly at the magistrate court on June 12.

He said the State took the decision on the basis of a ruling in a similar case involving opposition MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora was in 2015 cleared of wrongdoing following allegations that he had called Mugabe a goblin.