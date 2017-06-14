Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday stopped Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi from answering a question asked by MP for Mulanje Bale to his ministry because of his long-winded style of answers.

The Mulanje Bale legislator Victor Musowa was asking the minister to negotiate with a Mozambican mobile internet provider, Vodacom to start working in the country especially on his area.

"Madam deputy speaker, madam, TNM and Airtel have failed people of Mulanje Bale. Through you madam, I am asking the minister of information to therefore allow the Mozambican company, Vodacom which its internet because its internet is already there," said Musowa.

Answering the question, Dausi gave a statement full of technical and bombastic words.

The development made the opposition side to start shouting at the minister to the extent that the first deputy speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje failed to protect him.

Some members from government side also failed to keep their mouth sealed.

MP for Mzimba south west Khumbo Kachali (former State vice president) said the minister should be taught how to respond to questions in Parliament.

"The answer that the minister is providing a ministerial statement that is not suitable to this House or question raised by Mulanje Bale legislature but to a Parliamentary committee of his ministry. Therefore the minister should not waste our time with his long statement," said Kachali.

Mulanje Bale MP also said "my question has not been answered but this is a very big problem."

The first deputy speaker asked the minister to sit down and come up with a direct and brief response.

Dausi then assured people of Mulanje Bale constituency in a brief response that his ministry will inform the Malawi Communication Regularly Authority (MACRA) to deal with their problem soon.