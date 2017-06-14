Zimbabwe: Miss World Zimbabwe UK Reveals 2017 Finalists

The 2017 Miss World Zimbabwe UK Finalists have been announced and will battle it out on 1st of July in Holborn, London.

Pageant Director Chiedza Ziyambe said that after weeks of roadshows and vetting potential contestants, she was thrilled with the shortlist.

"Selecting this year's contestants was an arduous process because all the girls exhibited a lot of potential, drive and passion, which is exactly what we were looking for during the process - with an emphasis on Beauty with a Purpose," said Ziyambe.

"We have so many talented individuals of Zimbabwean heritage doing exceptional work in the UK and the most rewarding thing about this process is identifying those individuals and nurturing them into the queens we know they are."

"This platform is about harnessing upcoming talent and enabling them to find their beauty and purpose, as well as equipping them with the tools to make an impact, not only in the society they live in but, on an international platform and, our finalists all have remarkable qualities that make the journey ahead promising," Ziyambe added.

The Miss World Zimbabwe UK winner and her two princesses will be flown to Zimbabwe to compete for the Miss Zimbabwe 2017 title, with the overall winner being entered into the Miss World competition in September.

The contestants will be in boot camp on the 29th and 30th of June, where they will be mentored on a range of topics in preparation for the pageant.

The profiles of the eight participants are now live on the website and can be viewed at http://zimbabwefashionshowcase.com/contestants/