Zimbabwe: Miss Zimbabwe-UK Finalists Selected

Eight UK-based Zimbabwean girls were short-listed for the finale of Miss World Zimbabwe-UK, which is scheduled to take place on July 1 at De Vere Grand Connaught in Holborn, London.

The eight who made it after a thorough auditioning, beating other 22 contestants are Tanaka Mulawo, Khetiwe Ncube, Amanda Nkomo, Nyaradzo Mawondo, Natasha Gweza, Karen Kawadza, Tafadzwa Mazanhanga and Laurah Simbi.

The prestigious pageant which is running under the theme "I am proud to be Zimbabwean" will also see businesswoman and philanthropist Olinda Chapel being one of the hosts of the show.

One of the organisers of the pageant Chiedza Ziyambe announced this latest development and said they were happy with the progress so far as things were going according to plan. "Yes, this is the final selection of girls who are vying for the coveted title of Miss World Zim-UK. We have done our selection process very well and we are not affected by the less number of girls. We had to hurriedly do the auditions ahead of the pageant because we got our license a bit late and we have to have the pageant prior to Miss World-Zim as our winners are expected to take part and register early," she said.

Ziyambe said the Miss Zim-UK winner and her two princesses will be flown to Zimbabwe to compete for the Miss Zimbabwe 2017 title, with the overall winner being entered into the Miss World competition later in the year. She said the MWZUK campaign is a celebration of Zimbabwe, its culture and its women.

Ziyambe said they will announce the line-up for the entertainers of the event next week. "So far the profiles of this year's contestants will be featured on the website and will highlight stories of their modelling careers and community based initiatives. "Prizes for the pageant will include a character building session with FOSTA and the winner will also become the Face of Cherrielle Cosmetics. We will also announce the list of the musicians who are billed to perform on the night next week and we are happy tickets are selling fast," she said.

Meanwhile, philanthropist Olinda Chapel said she would be happy to be hosting the pageant. "I am looking forward to be hosting the girls at the MWZUK show and highlighting some of the best things on offer. We have an exciting itinerary planned for our guests, along with our contestants. We also anticipate a spectacular coronation show with our production partners and team which we hope will produce a great candidate to represent the show," she said