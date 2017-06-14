Uganda: Family Stuck With Patient for 11 Years As They Await Museveni's Pledge

Mr Herbert Ssenkubuge, a 35-year-old resident of Kawumu village in Makulubita Sub County in Luweero District, has been bedridden for the last 11 years due to the failure by his family to raise money for his treatment.

Ssenkubuge was reportedly hit by a falling tree while in the garden in 2006 and was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital with an injured backbone. According to Ssenkubuge, he was discharged hoping to get better, but there hasn't been any improvement since then.

He says both his arms and legs are paralysed. He however, says he has lost hope of recovering since his family is unable to raise any money for his treatment.

Ssenkubuge lives with his mother, Janet Nakitende and sister, Harriet Nakungu. The two attend to Ssenkugu using proceeds from cultivating their four-acre piece of land.

Ms Nakungu says during his Operation Wealth Creation tour in Luweero District, President Museveni visited the family and the issue of Ssenkubuge was brought to his attention.

According to Nakungu, Mr Museveni asked the State House medical team to take over the case, but they (Ssenkubuge's family) are still waiting for the fulfillment of the pledge.

Mr Sinani Mabuya, a doctor at Luweero Health Centre IV, says Ssenkubuge needs to undergo a fresh scan to establish whether it is his backbone or spinal cord which is damaged. According to him, the backbone can easily be repaired, but the spinal cord is difficult to handle, adding that he may need palliative care for survival.

Ms Lillian Nakate, the Luweero Woman MP who accompanied President Museveni during the visit to the family has promised to follow up the matter to ensure the patient is helped.

