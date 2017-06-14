14 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Suspended Student Now Back in Class

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President of Students' Organisation at St Joseph University College of Engineering and Technology Haruna Bachubila, who was suspended in May for one year, has resumed studies.

The Citizen had exclusively reported that Bachumila, was suspended after submitting a follow-up letter to the ministry of Education, Science and Technology on the implementations of directives by the minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, in April last year. In a letter dated March 27, 2017 the student asked the minister to give feed back on what had been done about their concerns. But when the ministry responded, the letter was received through the college's mail. That was how the college administration learnt of Bachubila's letter.

Since last year, there have been misunderstandings between the St Joseph University administration and students, who boycotted classes to exert pressure on the college management to clarify their fate after the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) deregistered its Arusha and Songea campuses.

Prof Ndalichako visited the college to intervene the matter where, among others, directed major improvements in teaching facilities, which were a major concern by the Students' Organisation.

The college has now reviewed its decision and furthermore welcomed Mr Bachubila to resume his studies after serving a two-week ban.

Review of the decision comes after the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), intervened on the expulsion of the students' president. Bachumila appealed to the TCU on May 30.

Just a day later after receipt of the appeal, the TCU acting executive secretary, Prof Eleuther Mwageni, directed the university to reverse the decision and report its implementation to the commission by June 1.

