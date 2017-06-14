Uganda: Pablo Sanitizes Comedy With Laugh for Heaven's Sake

The National theatre hosted the inaugural gospel stand-up comedy show dubbed Laugh For Heaven's Sake-100 percent clean comedy.

Kenneth Kimuli, aka Pablo, is the man behind the event that had full house on Friday and Saturday nights. Also lined up were Dr Bluetooth, Daniel Omara and Pastor Apollo.

They promised clean and they delivered. Somehow, Professor Mukiibi, the dead educationist who recently received negative publicity for supposedly fathering tens of children with his students, got an unexpected clean mention.

"How could a sex predator like him start a school? How could he not? If you are going to be a hunter, you may as well start your own hunting ground," Omara suggested, sending the crowd into bouts of laughter.

He was the first on the microphone after an acrobatic performance by Focus International. Omara tackled the issue of the Uganda martyrs and explained why they would never have made the list - they are hard to convince. And how could Mukajanga come up with the idea of burning a Luo, he wondered, because they are already burnt, referring to their dark complexion.

"In these financial times, how could people bury money with Ivan [Semwanga]? Bank of Uganda came out to say you can bury your money but didn't say if we are allowed to exhume the money. Things are hard now prostitutes even charge per second," he dropped his last punch line as he exited the stage.

Pastor Apollo took everyone by surprise. He had the looks of a youthful pastor but his knowledge of the Bible and his comparison between Ugandan and American pastors left many in stiches.

The man of the night, Pablo, opened his time dancing to Sinach's I Know Who I Am, a song he said described everyone's situation because only you know who you are and what's going on in your life.

This would probably be like the brown lady who can easily give a guy bright ideas, only for him to realize that her arms and legs disagree, leaving him wondering whether she is black, turning brown, or vice versa.

Pablo then went on to talk about how black people fear the wild and danger, citing CNN reporters against NTV's Raymond Mujuni who wears a bulletproof jacket to cover the Sudan war that is raging hundreds of miles away from Uganda's border.

In the same breath, he brought up Moses from the Bible, saying this guy must have been a white man for being so daring - walking towards a burning fire and picking the rod which turned into a snake.

Afrie performed Askari, eight-year-old Courtney sang Testify, while John Marie did his Nsiima during the music breaks. Malaika Nnyanzi hosted the show, whose proceeds will go towards Tangaza Arts Centre.

The centre will focus on growth of the economy of the arts by training young entertainers, while having a component of supporting youths living with HIV.