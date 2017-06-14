South Africa: Henricho Bruintjies Bursts Back Into Form

Sprinter Henricho Bruintjies was the best of an eight-member South African contingent at the IAAF World Challenge meeting in Turku, Finland on Tuesday evening.

Bruintjies took second place in the men's 100m event in a season's best 10.06, equalling the second fastest time of his career, while countryman Emile Erasmus grabbed third spot in 10.13. The race was won by Turkish speedster Ramil Guliyev in 10.02.

Earlier, Bruintjies had won his heat in 10.16 and Erasmus was first across the line in 10.21 in his heat, as they both coasted into the final.

In the men's 400m hurdles, Le Roux Hamman took third place in 50.38, with British athlete Jack Green clinching the win in 49.78.

Fellow hurdler Antonio Alkana was edged into third spot in the men's 110m race over the barriers in 13.35, with Frenchman Garfield Darien charging to victory in 13.22. Earlier, Alkana had won his heat in 13.38.

Javelin thrower Sunette Viljoen also finished third in the women's contest with a best effort of 61.54m. Tatsiana Khaladovich of Belarus won with a 65.03m heave.

Khotso Mokoena settled for fourth position in the men's long jump, leaping 7.66m in the third round and repeating the distance in round five.

Serhiy Nykyforov of the Ukraine secured victory with a 7.73m jump, with the first five men completing the event within just eight centimetres in a hard-fought contest.

Sprinter Pieter Conradie was fifth in the men's 400m in 46.71, well outside his season's best. British athlete Rabah Yousif won in 45.81.

Claudia Heunis ended sixth in her 100m hurdles heat in 13.53, missing out on a place in the final.

Source: Sport24