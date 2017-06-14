South Africa: SA's Super Rugby Decision Set for July

SA Rugby has called a special general meeting for next month to confirm the four South African entrants into a revised Super Rugby competition from 2018.

The meeting will take place in Cape Town on July,7, 2017.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, SA Rugby said the general meeting has the constitutional responsibility for "determining the SA teams to participate in Super Rugby."

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said the special general meeting would decide on a proposal from the executive council which, in turn, would have received a recommendation on the participants from the franchise committee, whose membership is representatives of the Super Rugby teams.

The proposal will also be debated by the non-franchise committee - comprising the CEOs of the 14 provincial rugby unions - before reaching the special general meeting.

Source: Sport24