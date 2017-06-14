The municipality of Windhoek stopped two housing developments worth over N$200 million at a time when the construction sector is on its knees because of a lack of projects.

The halted projects are the brainchild of Madeleine Groenewald Mbutu (MGM) Properties, who want to construct 323 apartments in Khomasdal and Windhoek West.

MGM Properties is owned by real estate dealer Pieter Mbutu and his wife Madeleine.

Mbutu bought land to build houses in Windhoek, but his plans have been put on hold by the city for over a year.

One of the projects is named the Harambee Village, which will consist of three sections: Hadago, Omake and Harambee Park.

The project is to be constructed on erf 1448, measuring 48 300 square metres, in Khomasdal. Mbutu said he plans to sell over 320 houses for between N$600 000 and N$800 000 each.

He bought the plot for N$37 million from the municipality through public auction, and also paid N$1,8 million in reservation fees.

Mbutu told The Namibian last month that his troubles with the municipality on the Harambee Village started in 2015 when the city's urban planning and property management executive, Ludwig Narib, refused to sign a reservation letter for erf 1448.

A reservation letter involves a fee paid to the municipality confirming that a developer won a tender and can work on the project.

According to Mbutu, the City of Windhoek blocked the continuation of construction on the Khomasdal erf because the two parties are yet to sign a memorandum of agreement stating that the services the developer is providing, such as street lights, will be to the specification of the city's standards and rules.

The city also accused Mbutu of not complying with their construction rules. He disputed that version, claiming that the City is hell-bent on stopping the project.

The municipality's chief executive, Robert Kahimise, told The Namibian last month that the project is delayed because there are outstanding issues.

"The developer needs to make adjustments in his current layout to ensure that they fall within the contemplated development rights imposed on erf 1448 Khomasdal," he said.

Kahimise said the municipality realised that the proposed policy area was not discussed with the residents in the area, and therefore the enactment was withheld until public consultations are done. A policy area refers to what type of zoning can be done in an area.

"In the meantime, the City of Windhoek also became aware of infrastructural shortcomings in this area, which necessitated further investigations. The policy area was, therefore, not concluded and not approved, and the developer is aware of this development," he stated.

Mbutu insisted that the city never told him in writing that the project layout needed changes.

His second headache is a development on erf 6068 in Windhoek West, which is valued at N$14 million. The developer claims that the municipality deliberately delayed the finalisation of the city's new policy area that affected the development of erf 6068.

This, according to him, resulted in the development being excluded from the town plan.

Mbutu said the city never informed him about the town plan change.

He said the private developers who sold him the Windhoek West plot gave up on it after the municipality kept delaying their project.

According to him, the former owners submitted building application plans in July 2013, but only received approval three years later.

Mbutu said the stoppage of the projects gave him no choice but to let go of some of his workers, and cut the salaries of those earning more than N$7 000 per month by 30%.

He said this is not the first time that he has experienced problems with the municipality after going through similar problems in 2014 when he constructed flats at Rocky Crest.

He is not the first developer to complain about the municipality's delays on projects.

Developers have over the years complained that some city officials continuously indirectly ask for kickbacks to fast-track property projects.

Meanwhile, The Namibian understands that urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa wrote to the city to intervene in the delay.

Although the minister denied writing any letter, city spokesperson Lydia Amutenya confirmed receiving a letter regarding the delays from Shaningwa.

"I can confirm that the City of Windhoek received the letter, but we cannot share the contents with the media," Amutenya said.