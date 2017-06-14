Uganda: Police Yet to Pin Kataratambi in Theft Case

Two years after the arrest of the former commandant of the Special Investigations Division of Police, Charles Kataratambi, the Force's detectives are yet to find evidence to sway the directorate of Public Prosecutions to slap charges against the senior officer.

Kataratambi was arrested in 2015 and suspended from Police over his role in the alleged theft of a cash exhibit amounting to Shs 1.6 billion (USD 450,000). According to sources in Police, lack of evidence to warrant prosecution has seen Kataratambi's case file move back and forth between the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for the last two years.

In an interview, the spokesperson of the directorate of Public Prosecutions, Jane Kajuga, said the latest fate of the file is that it was sent two weeks ago to the resident State Attorney for further consideration.

"We can only sanction the file when we are satisfied with the evidence," Kajuga said.

In a Tuesday interview, Vincent Ssekate, the public relations officer for CID, said the file was first sent to the DPP and the directorate advised police to separate it into two files.

"DPP advised us to have two files, one for civilians and another for police officers, and that they should be investigated differently," he said.

Ssekate added that the civilian file was fully investigated and seven suspects were taken to court and convicted on charges of fraud and theft and are now serving their sentences in Luzira.

Ssekate, however, said that the police file, which included Kataratambi and others, was given to William Kototyo (head of economic desk) for investigations.

"Kototyo retired from police before finalizing the investigations and the file could not be taken to DPP," he said, adding that police is still looking for another senior person to complete the investigation before the file is sent back to the DPP for legal advice.

MONEY TRAIL

Police claims the stolen money was recovered from a suspect's home during an investigation into the grand theft of USD 1.45 million (4.2 billion Shillings) from an account owned by a South Sudanese national in Equity Bank.

According to the police file, three people withdrew the said money from Equity Bank Oasis Mall branch in Kampala. Ten minutes later, the account owner also withdrew the same amount at a branch in Juba, South Sudan. The bank realized the double withdrawal three days later.

Kataratambi was arrested in 2015 at the urging of President Museveni after receiving a complaint against the handling of the investigation by the commandant and his group.

