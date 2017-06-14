14 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Sidik Mia Calls On Muslim Women, Students to Value Their Religion - Back Calls for Islamic Banking in Malawi

By Zawadi Chilunga

Businessman-cum-politician Muhammad Sidik Mia has backed call to establish an Islamic Finance Institution which will enable Malawians to lend money without any interest rate attached.

The Shire Valley political heavyweight made the call when he hosted Muslim women for Iftar (breaking the Ramadan fast) at his residence on Monday.

This was after the Muslim women pleased with Mia to help them with finances to for the education of the children, health as well as development of Muslim community.

He called for a Muslim financial institution which will among other important things offer; Banking, insurance and medical aid.

"There are cultural wrongs that Muslims are faced with in Malawi public hospitals. Our Muslim women are treated by a male doctor which is not right with our culture," he said.

Mia also had an Iftar with Muslim university students asked them to value their religion.

