The Nama Traditional Leaders Association (NTLA) has expressed concern over "selective" invitations extended to participants by the land reform ministry in the Hardap and //Karas regions to attend resettlement policy review consultation meetings.

The association also slammed the short notice invitation to the meetings, which were scheduled over the past weekend.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NTLA said it appears that the land reform ministry was ill-prepared to hold the consultations as some Nama traditional leaders were not invited to such meetings.

It also took issue with the ministry's failure to have circulated a draft review on the resettlement policy among participants ahead of the planned consultations.

This, said the NTLA, made it extremely difficult to give meaningful input, considering the fact that this is a legal policy document, and thus would require the association to consult its lawyers and communities on the content thereof.

Equally, the NTLA also voiced its concern about the selection of participants, which it considered "rather selective," adding that it would almost predetermine the outcome of the consultations.

The land reform ministry should thus rather have invited the broader public for their input, instead of inviting predominantly government officials.

The model used by the ministry, they added, perpetuates suspicion amongst the public that there is a deliberate attempt of exclusion rather than inclusive consultations.

The association also expressed its discontent over the scope of the envisaged consultations, which narrowly focus on the skewed and unjust resettlement policy.

It stressed that the question of historic dispossession experienced by the Nama people has never been addressed by government, and argued that addressing resettlement without this historic loss is tantamount to sugar-coating the issue of landlessness and its resultant perpetual and generational socio-economic and cultural poverty.

Nangof and the Landless People's Movement also recently blasted the land reform ministry for having convened the consultations in a haphazard manner.

The Namibian understands that the consultative meetings which were to take place over the past weekend at Keetmanshoop and Mariental had been postponed.

The land reform ministry's spokesperson, Chrispin Matongela, yesterday failed to comment on the criticisms and the postponement of the consultations at the time of going to press, despite saying he would later revert to The Namibian.