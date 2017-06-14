Africa: The Hypocrisy of Political Correctness

opinion

Hypocrisy means "insincerity, double standards or two-facedness" and by exposing it, I take no sides by either condoning or condemning any parties involved.

Some people believe Uganda has never held free and fair elections. Even those entirely arranged and conducted by the 'mother of democracy' - the British just before they left - were rigged in favour of non-Catholics. Haunted by the injustice left by colonialists, Catholics are 'forever' appointed powerless vice presidents since John Babiiha.

Over time, Britain's elections have been considered among the most transparent. Yet the most egregious example of double standards was illuminated when those revelling in spouting every cliché about electoral democracy which demands uncompromising respect for the majority votes were trounced in last June's referendum.

In that election, 52 per cent of the electorate voted to leave the European Union. Instead of accepting the majority verdict, the losers have the audacity to patronizingly spew and twist the narrative that the 'leave' voters were misled!

Apart from underestimating the intelligence of the 17 million people who opted to leave, their risibly sinister platitude subverts democracy and undermines public trust in electoral democracy.

Such appalling hypocrisy from our former colonial masters demolishes the much-vaunted and obsessively-hyped belief that Uganda's military regimes and other problems like corruption could easily be avoided by free and fair elections. Yet the majority of results can still be disputed as the UK scenario lays it bare.

During Brexit campaigns, former prime minister David Cameron's government spent £9.3m of public money unavailable to others on marketing and propaganda leaflets urging every household to vote for the UK to remain in the European Union.

America's Barack Obama weighed in with his apocalyptic 'warning' that UK would be pushed to the back of the queue for any trade deal with his country if people voted to leave. International Monetary Fund 'experts' predicted that leaving the EU would trigger a UK recession! All forecasts were profoundly flawed.

Brexiters/leavers, as they are called, voted to leave in order to regain UK's sovereignty by controlling the borders and curbing mass immigration. They also believe they will reclaim control of the British law very often frustrated by the European courts when they overrule UK's judges' decisions.

They are also adamant that UK's contribution to EU (£14bn in 2016) is excessive compared to payments by other member nations. Rerunning the referendum whose results had already been democratically decided and making it the main battleground during the latest campaigns debases and devalues claims that British people are paragons of free and fair elections.

No single evidence has emerged from their elections to underpin the rhetoric of transparent elections being the remedy to our problems. Where is fairness when defeated Labour's Jeremy Corbyn cerebrates while Tory's Theresa May, the winner, is grim-faced and nearly weeps when addressing the media?

In Uganda, where most of the electorate's morality has terminally decayed due to tribalism, stealing, murders, etc, the fantastical presumption that free and fair elections will eradicate these depravities must be revised or binned. When people intoxicated with revenge vow that "our turn will come and they will see", I can't see how the transparent results can solve that.

Mind you, my exposure of hypocrisy is solely based on factual evidence and has nothing to do with bigotry or any deep-seated hatred of anyone. The Observer of October 17, 2013 reported that five Pakistani men who gang-raped a woman were on the run.

The Daily Monitor of October 25, 2013 revealed that the Pakistani community apologized to Ugandans for the rape of a 23-year-old Ugandan by five members of their community. It is very hard to accept that Uganda was an isolated incident when six members of a similar community in UK were jailed for 82 years in 2015 for raping mainly white girls as young as eleven years!

It is wrong and horrendously hypocritical that while these predatory gangs jealously wrap their daughters, women and wives in veils, hijab and burka, to "protect" their identities from strange men, they glow in raping other parents' children!

While Uganda police commendably apprehended the rapists immediately, it took British police 16 years to take action for fear of being called racists, which would damage community cohesion!

In the world of divisive hypocrisy, all hell would have broken loose had white men raped Asian and Pakistani children with impunity. Turning a blind eye to defilers for political correctness is the worst sin of hypocrisy since Adam and Eve 'ate' the forbidden fruit.

The author is a Ugandan living in London.