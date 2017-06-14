The Namibian Football Association's hierarchy is expected to update President Hage Geingob at State House on Thursday on progress made to restore competitive football in the country.

The ongoing administrative feud between the NFA and several Namibia Premier League (NPL) clubs is expected to feature prominently on the agenda. The impasse has all but indefinitely halted competitive football in the country.

Apart from the FA Cup, which resumes with the round of 16 this weekend, there is no competitive football being played in the country, a situation that has left the Brave Warriors short on match fitness while facing a hectic international schedule over the next two months.

"The NFA will be paying a courtesy call to State House for the purpose of briefing President Geingob on the latest developments in Namibian football," State House said in a media invite on Tuesday.

When the NFA's top brass visited State House in March, they presented a unified front with the Namibia Premier League, which had then freshly installed an interim management committee to oversee its administration until leadership elections were held.

However, soon after the NPL interim committee informed Geingob that they had "in principle" secured a mega sponsorship agreement, with former chief sponsor MTC, First National Bank and the Ohlthaver and List Group subsidiary Namibia Breweries Limited to revive the top flight league, a power struggle over who should lead negotiations with the potential sponsors erupted between the NPL and the NFA.

The sponsorship talks have since been put on hold until a solution to the administrative wrangle is found.

The mass withdrawal of several leading NPL clubs from the NFA's premier cup competition, the Debmarine Namibia Cup, is believed to have sparked the current state of affairs, with the football governing body declaring the NPL interim management committee illegal in April, and replacing it with the NFA ad hoc committee.

The ad hoc committee is chaired by NFA executive member Roger Kambatuku, with the dissolved interim committee members as his subordinates.

Defiant NPL interim management committee chairman Franco Cosmos and fellow member Ranga Haikali declined to be part of the NFA's ad hoc committee, saying it constituted meddling in NPL affairs.

The pair are backed by NPL champions Tigers, traditional powerhouses African Stars, Black Africa, Blue Waters, Orlando Pirates, Chief Santos and Citizens, which have all called for the dissolution of the troubled league.

During the meeting in March, President Geingob and MTC explicitly told the football leadership to get their affairs in order. Geingob also said he would not intervene as that would constitute government interference, which would breach Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa) policy.