Kenya: Selected Schools to Act as Centres to Promote Sciences

Two schools per county are set to be transformed into model centres for promotion of science related subjects across the country.

The Ministry of Education's Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Kenya said in total 94 schools will benefit from the initiative.

The centre's Director Stephen Njoroge said Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) model school will inspire learners to excel in science and mathematics through programs, policies and processes within and outside classrooms.

"The strategy to make a school Stem-focused is through improving the relationship between teachers and students, offering specialised curricula, linking students to institutions of higher learning and offering related courses," said Mr Njoroge.

Mr Njoroge disclosed that additional resources will be provided to equip the science and mathematics rooms.

"The centre will introduce Stem hub in each of these schools where students can work on projects and carry out science activities," he said.

The centre and Oxford University Press East Africa have been sensitising mathematics and science heads of departments from secondary schools on importance of incorporating 21st century skills in teaching the subjects.