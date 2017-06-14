14 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Selected Schools to Act as Centres to Promote Sciences

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Two schools per county are set to be transformed into model centres for promotion of science related subjects across the country.

The Ministry of Education's Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Kenya said in total 94 schools will benefit from the initiative.

The centre's Director Stephen Njoroge said Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) model school will inspire learners to excel in science and mathematics through programs, policies and processes within and outside classrooms.

"The strategy to make a school Stem-focused is through improving the relationship between teachers and students, offering specialised curricula, linking students to institutions of higher learning and offering related courses," said Mr Njoroge.

Mr Njoroge disclosed that additional resources will be provided to equip the science and mathematics rooms.

"The centre will introduce Stem hub in each of these schools where students can work on projects and carry out science activities," he said.

The centre and Oxford University Press East Africa have been sensitising mathematics and science heads of departments from secondary schools on importance of incorporating 21st century skills in teaching the subjects.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.