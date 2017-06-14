Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Launches Customised Voice Pack, Irekure

MTN Rwanda yesterday launched a new product, dubbed MTN Irekure, to enhance internet usage and connectivity in the country.

The new and customised voice bundles product gives customers a balance of choice, affordability and flexibility when calling on the MTN network, the firm's acting chief marketing officer, Gaspard Bayigane said.

"MTN Irekure are well thought out voice bundles specifically tailored for pre-paid customers based on their past usage behaviour where they are offered deals packed with lots of minutes to call and free SMS and MBs.

"This enhancement is as a result of our renewed focus to drive innovation that delivers value to our customers," he said in a statement.

Customers can dial *140*1# to directly access the best offers. Customers can choose from three possible voice deals that have been designed specifically for them and purchase any one of them using airtime from the main balance. All minutes purchased under MTN Irekure are valid for 24 hours, the company said.

To check the balance on the MTN Irekure pack, one simply dials *140# and selects option "6". This functionality ensures that customers have full control of their mobile expenses and can know their usage in real time.

MTN Irekure is based on consumer insights and trends that show the increasing need of customers to control how they stay in touch, paired with the flexibility of choosing a bundle that's affordable and suits their unique needs.

"MTN has gone the extra mile to design highly relevant offers for each individual customer's needs and we have created three most ideal voice bundle options that meet the customer's present spend on voice calls.

"Our customers are looking for great value, and MTN Irekure is part of our continued efforts to listen to our customers and give them what they want in convenient and creative ways," added Bayigane.

Commenting on the existing voice Supa Packs, Bayigane stated that they are still available. "Customers can buy any voice bundle of their choice under the Supa Pack menu on *140# from as low as Rwf100 for daily and from Rwf1000 for weekly Supa packs. The menu navigation experience has also been streamlined for enhanced customer experience."