13 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyamweya - Kenya Risks Losing Tourney Hosting Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

Former president of Football Kenya Federation, Sam Nyamweya, has added his voice to the debate about growing concerns that Kenya may be stripped of the rights to host next year's African Nations Championship (Chan) over failure to meet key infrastructural requirements.

Nyamweya warned that Kenya could lose out on all the benefits that comes with hosting a tournament of Chan's magnitude if the government does not move with speed to show commitment towards hosting the tournament.

"Bidding for and winning rights to bring Chan to Kenya was not an easy task as me and my team had to work extra hard and put in place all the required bid documents.

"With only a few months to this tournament there has been no serious commitment on the part of the Government and Football Kenya Federation. If Kenya is serious about hosting Chan next year, the government and FKF must move with speed and ensure that hosting the tournament is actualised by way of serious commitment because anything short of that will see Kenya lose this golden opportunity.," Nyamweya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nyamweya's remarks come in the wake of a visit by Caf inspection team that began touring venues earmarked to host the event on Monday.

Kenya

Protesting Pupils Block Jogoo Road

Transport has been paralysed on Jogoo Road after St Anne's Primary School pupils barricaded it to protest the knocking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.