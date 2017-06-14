Kenya: Nyamweya - Kenya Risks Losing Tourney Hosting Rights

Former president of Football Kenya Federation, Sam Nyamweya, has added his voice to the debate about growing concerns that Kenya may be stripped of the rights to host next year's African Nations Championship (Chan) over failure to meet key infrastructural requirements.

Nyamweya warned that Kenya could lose out on all the benefits that comes with hosting a tournament of Chan's magnitude if the government does not move with speed to show commitment towards hosting the tournament.

"Bidding for and winning rights to bring Chan to Kenya was not an easy task as me and my team had to work extra hard and put in place all the required bid documents.

"With only a few months to this tournament there has been no serious commitment on the part of the Government and Football Kenya Federation. If Kenya is serious about hosting Chan next year, the government and FKF must move with speed and ensure that hosting the tournament is actualised by way of serious commitment because anything short of that will see Kenya lose this golden opportunity.," Nyamweya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nyamweya's remarks come in the wake of a visit by Caf inspection team that began touring venues earmarked to host the event on Monday.