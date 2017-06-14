14 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Herdsmen Menace - Edo to Set Up Security Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Edo State Government said, yesterday, that it will set up a security committee to develop security network to provide adequate security in rural communities and effectively tackle herdsmen attacks on farmers in the state.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shiabu, made this known in Elele, during a condolence visit to the family of a pregnant woman, Mrs Magdalene Tunner, who was recently killed in her farm by suspected herdsmen.

Shiabu, while addressing members of the community at the residence of the deceased, said that the state government was concerned about the recent killings, which were blamed on suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He called on local communities to be very vigilant and report strange persons to security agencies, while urging community leaders to fish out local collaborators of such dastardly acts for improved security.

Shiabu said that the government was aware of the fear farmers now faced when going for their farming activities, adding that the government would not allow insecurity affect the agricultural plan of the state.

He said that the state would reactivate vigilante groups and incorporate them into the security network to effectively police farming communities.

On his part, the Police Area Commander in Edo North, Adamu Isa, said that the police were already working with local vigilante on an operation which started from Ekpere forest to Uziarue community to ensure the vast farming lands were cleared of possible bad elements.

Narrating the sad incidence, the landlord of the diseased, Mr Batholomew Omomo, said that the woman and her husband had been leaving peacefully for years before they were attacked in the farm.

He explained that the pregnant mother of seven children was shot in the stomach and died instantly, while her husband sustained machete cut at the back of his head and was still in the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the women in the community, Mrs Marry Ifarumhe decried their inability to go to the farm because of the fear of the unknown.

Nigeria

False Asset Declaration Charge - Saraki Discharged, Acquitted

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has dismissed the case of false asset declaration against Nigeria’s Senate President,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.