14 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kebs Approves Eco-Friendly Alternative to Plastic Bags

By Joseph Wangui

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has approved eco-friendly materials to be used as alternative packaging to plastic bags.

Kebs Quality Assurance and Inspection Director Eric Chesire has said the bags are made of biodegradable materials that include canvas, polypropylene and clothes adding that they are now available in the market.

He maintained that no new permit will be issued or existing ones renewed for polythene bags manufacturers after the August 28, when the ban is expected to be implemented.

"We have approved standards for manufacture of materials that will be used in place of plastics bags and still working to develop standards for more materials," he said in Nyeri town during a workshop for its stakeholders.

The Ministry of Environment banned plastic bags that are used for commercialisation and household packaging. The ban also covers importation and manufacturing of the product.

Mr Chesire explained stringent measures adopted by Kebs aims to rid the market of uncertified products ensure consumers get best quality products.

He said the agency will continue with market surveillance to get rid of low quality products.

He pointed out that construction metal bars and water pipes are some of the products that are mostly manufactured without adhering to recommended standards.

