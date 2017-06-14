13 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Gets Stiffed for Penis Enlargement By Bogus Doctor

A man who is suspected of being a bogus traditional doctor has been arrested for allegedly taking money fraudulently from a 27-year-old man with the promise that he would be able to enlarge his penis.

Captain Augustinah Selepe said the victim visited the traditional doctor at his offices in Church Square, Pretoria CBD, after he saw an appealing pamphlet on how the healer could enlarge the penis of any man within a short space of time.

During their consultation, the suspect allegedly told the victim that not only could he enlarge his penis, but he could also make him a millionaire, a double whammy.

Selepe said the victim was conned out of R190 000.

On Monday afternoon the so called bogus doctor was cornered by police and questioned.

Police are urging anyone that may have also been conned by the "doctor" to contact Constable Maselela Louisna Matsaong on 072 1757 674 to report such incidents.

Police said that the suspect may have successfully conned many others.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing a charge of theft.

