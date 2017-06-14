14 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Water Prices to Drop By 50 Per Cent, Says Minister Cheptoris

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Justus Lyatuu

Your water bill might soon show a substantial drop, if hints of a looming drop in tariffs by the supplier, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, are anything to go by.

Sam Cheptoris, the minister of Water and Environment, said the ministry has started working on ways that will ensure the price of water is reduced to enable more people, especially the poor, to afford.

"The government has realized that many people are not using clean water, especially those in Kampala suburbs and in the villages, because the prices are very high. So, in the next few months, we will see water prices lowered," he said.

Cheptoris made these remarks during the launch of Uganda Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) media awards at the ministry headquarters recently. The awards are an initiative to recognize and encourage informative reporting across the media, especially the kind that raises awareness on the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Cheptoris said that later this month, a 20-litre jerrycan will cost Shs 50, from the current recommended price of Shs 100, while water vendors will buy water from NWSC at a price of Shs 25 and will be required to sell it at Shs 50.

The development come days after Wakiso district officials said that about 1.14 million residents draw water from unprotected sources because there is less coverage of piped water. Residents said they trek long distances to fetch water.

The WASH awards will be commemorated at an award dinner on September 29 at Sheraton hotel Kampala.

"We are calling for submissions on June 5, and the closing of submission date will be August 25; in between, there will be media campaigns, reviews and nomination of winners," Cheptoris said.

Uganda

Ruling Party MPs Split Over Presidential Age-Limit

Ahead of their planned annual retreat this year, ruling NRM MPs are struggling to build broad support for their push for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.