Your water bill might soon show a substantial drop, if hints of a looming drop in tariffs by the supplier, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, are anything to go by.

Sam Cheptoris, the minister of Water and Environment, said the ministry has started working on ways that will ensure the price of water is reduced to enable more people, especially the poor, to afford.

"The government has realized that many people are not using clean water, especially those in Kampala suburbs and in the villages, because the prices are very high. So, in the next few months, we will see water prices lowered," he said.

Cheptoris made these remarks during the launch of Uganda Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) media awards at the ministry headquarters recently. The awards are an initiative to recognize and encourage informative reporting across the media, especially the kind that raises awareness on the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Cheptoris said that later this month, a 20-litre jerrycan will cost Shs 50, from the current recommended price of Shs 100, while water vendors will buy water from NWSC at a price of Shs 25 and will be required to sell it at Shs 50.

The development come days after Wakiso district officials said that about 1.14 million residents draw water from unprotected sources because there is less coverage of piped water. Residents said they trek long distances to fetch water.

The WASH awards will be commemorated at an award dinner on September 29 at Sheraton hotel Kampala.

"We are calling for submissions on June 5, and the closing of submission date will be August 25; in between, there will be media campaigns, reviews and nomination of winners," Cheptoris said.