Uganda: New Taxes to Raise Shs 400 Billion As URA Toughens On Landlords

Uganda Revenue Authority expects to collect at least Shs 400bn from the tax measures announced in the budget last week.

Commissioner General Doris Akol told attendees of the tax body's budget breakfast on Monday at Hotel Africana that she "expected taxpayers to strike the cord and comply".

She said collecting enough money to hit the new target - which is in the north of Shs 15.1tn for the 2017/18 financial year - will depend on the performance of the economy.

In the year ending June 30, the revenue body will have a shortfall of Shs 377bn, according to the analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC). The audit firm says the shortfall largely arises from corporate income tax, international trade taxes and excise duty, attributed to the economic slowdown. There was also lower than expected import volumes and reduced international calls and talk time in the telecoms sector.

Revenues, however, grew by 13.8 per cent in the current year. The economy is expected to rebound, with growth projected at 5 per cent. It grew by 3.9 per cent this year.

Meanwhile, Akol said the tax body will be out to catch people owning rental buildings but under-declaring their incomes. She said landlords were one of the categories known for declaring less income than they earned for tax purposes.

"Landlords getting rental incomes need to understand what their obligations are," Akol said.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija will starting with 2017/18 financial year estimate rental rates depending on the location. These will be used by URA to estimate your rental income and then assess what you have to pay. Akol said the minister's estimates may not be used if they are satisfied with the declaration.

Irene Bashabe, the acting commissioner for domestic taxes, said they had found out that arcades located almost in the same place declare completely different income figures.

"Landlords must declare rental income appropriately. If we are unable to see accurate declarations, we'll be able to use [the minister's estimates to assess you]," Akol said.

Some landlords have been charging higher rent but declaring less income while others have not been issuing receipts to make it difficult for the tax-body to trace their income, URA said.

Landlords are expected to pay 30 per cent income tax. Other areas where government slapped new taxes include betting firms and gamblers and cigarettes. The tax here was seen as a deterrent measure.

Akol said despite the fact that businesses struggled to make money because of the slow economy, taxpayers did not try to meet their side of the bargain. On sweet confectionaries like chewing gum, sweets, government decided to make them zero-rated because they were some of the most smuggled goods at border points, according to Dickson Kateshumbwa, the commissioner for customs.

"People would just put them in the pocket and cross the border," he said. "But now we are saying we'll not tax you just bring them in and sell, but after you have sold we expect you to pay income tax."

Ugandans have welcomed a 10-year income tax exemption on Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos). Government says this is expected to encourage individual savings. Last year, government also waived tax arrears of Saccos as at December 31, 2015.