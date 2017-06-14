14 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pupils Block Jogoo Road After Matatu Hits Their Volunteer

By Collins Omulo

Transport has been paralysed on Jogoo Road after St Anne's Primary School pupils barricaded it to protest the knocking down of a volunteer who helps them cross the busy road.

The learners claim a bus hit and injured the man, identified as Martin Luganji, on Tuesday as he led some of them to cross the road.

CRASH

The bus driver, they told The Nation, ignored the volunteer who had already lifted the 'Stop Children Crossing' sign.

They said the bus was overtaking another vehicle when it hit the volunteer crossing guard and injured three pupils.

The minors staged protests hours after another pupil was injured in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning.

The pupils chanted, “We want justice for our colleagues" and "No bumps, no learning" as they turned away any moving object trying to use the road.

They forced hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles to make U-turns on the busy road at the Likoni Road roundabout.

They want the government to erect bumps on the road to help prevent deaths.

Residents of the area accused road users of ignoring road signs and called on the government to designate the stretch as a blackspot.

