Kenya: Police Identify City Musician Suspected of Pushing British Girlfriend Off Apartment

Photo: The Nation

Bradley Juma Obomi, aka Trap King Chrome, with his British girlfriend Tinu Amy Collins.

Police have released the identity of a Nairobi musician arrested for allegedly pushing his British girlfriend from their sixth floor apartment in Lavington.

Police say Bradley Juma Obomi, his stage name Trap King Chrome, is suspected to have commiited the crime on Tuesday morning.

He released a single earlier this year called Bring ‘Em Out produced by Grandpa Records.

He allegedly pushed his girlfriend who had come to visit him after they had a quarrel.

The British woman, identified as Tinu Amy Collins, is currently admitted at a Nairobi Hospital in serious condition.

According to their neighbours at Sunny Hill apartment, the two always had violent quarrels whenever the girlfriend was around.

Police say Mr Obomi has been uncooperative with investigators.

He is still under police custody and will be arraigned in court as investigations continue.