Young Africans midfielder Thabani "Scara" Kamusoko who has been recalled to the Zimbabwe national team says he is feeling the love from the fans and wants Coach Norman Mapeza to be given an extended stay.

After being plucked from relative obscurity to start for the Warriors against Liberia, the 29-year-old Tanzaniabased midfielder was outstanding for the team.

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona hit a hat-trick as his new-look national side beat Liberia 3-0 in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Harare on Sunday.

Kamusoko told The Herald shortly after the match: "I felt it (the love), I was shunned by a number of people who did not believe in me. They said the Tanzanian league was not strong and some thought I did not deserve to be in the team.

"I was very unlucky not to have scored. My effort crashed against the crossbar, but I am not worried about that. I am happy that the team managed to win convincingly.

"I am happy that we played as a team. I was happy with my performance and it was great bringing the crowd towards me. I enjoyed the support and I urge the fans to keep on rallying behind the Warriors.

"I urge the nation to rally behind the coach (Norman Mapeza) and all the members of the technical team. "I am confident that the team will go far. I believe that I am a true Warrior because it was not my first time to play for the national team.

"In 2009, I played under Mhofu (Sunday Chidzambwa) and to those who still remember it was in the Cosafa Castle Cup. I have been a regular member of the Warriors and when the coaches changed I was not called up," said Kamusoko.