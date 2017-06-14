14 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Mom Charged for Toddler's Murder Is Six Months Pregnant

A Kensington mother charged under the Children's Act following the murder of her 18-month-old son, is pregnant, her family has confirmed.

Abigail Ruiters, 30, appeared alongside her boyfriend Ameeruddien Peters, 26, in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Peters has been charged with little Jeremiah Ruiters' murder. The toddler was declared dead at a Kensington health facility on Monday.

According to police, the toddler had sustained serious injuries to his head and body.

Following his death, Peters was arrested and Ruiters was taken in for questioning.

Prosecutor Ebrahim Adams requested from the court that Peters be kept at the Pollsmoor Prison Hospital section after he was found bleeding in his cell following his apprehension.

Adams told the court Peters had sustained and been treated for superficial wounds to his wrists, but wanted to err on the side of caution.

Ruiters, who has two older children, stared ahead vacantly as she stood in the dock.

Peters, wearing a blanket around his waist and only socks on his feet, repeatedly looked at his girlfriend, who stared straight ahead.

Both asked for legal aid representation.

Ruiters' father, Pastor Ronald Ruiters, outside court confirmed his daughter was expecting what was meant to be her fourth child. She is six months pregnant.

The matter was postponed to June 21 for bail information.

Source: News24

South Africa

