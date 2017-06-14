Namibia: Resettled Farmers Get Option to Buy

Resettlement beneficiaries will be given the option to buy their farms at the end of a probation period of three years or after a 10-year lease, or vacate the land, according to the Revised National Resettlement Policy.

The draft policy, compiled by Kabbe Investments consultants for the land reform ministry, has already been taken to the Hardap and //Karas regions for consultations.

Kabbe Investments' lead consultant, Knox Imbuwa, said the current National Resettlement Policy of 2001 has been branded discriminatory and alienating the poor.

During the review sessions for the Omaheke and Khomas regions in Windhoek yesterday, Imbuwa said three models were proposed in the new policy, namely high, moderate and low economic value.

He said commercial farmers would be accommodated in the high economic value model, where farms would be acquired and allocated fully, without being subdivided.

Beneficiaries would be allowed to lease the farm for a period of 10 years, after which they could either buy or vacate the farm.

"Allowing successful farmers to buy their farming units offers them real security of tenure, and naturally builds investment confidence in their farmland," he noted.

Imbuwa added that communal farmers would benefit through the moderate economic value model, but under strict conditions and stringent monitoring and evaluation.

"Some farmers are resettled, but they have leased the land to other people. This is seriously unfair as others could have benefited from that settlement," he stated.

The low economic value model would be aimed at those with no means of earning a living, such as the landless and poor, especially farmworkers.

After the presentation, some participants from the Omaheke region said they did not have enough time to look through the document, and that they should be given an opportunity to study the proposed policy and make recommendations.

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua agreed, and said the policy document was thick, so time should be given to workshop participants to go through it and come up with recommendations.

Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele agreed, and said some people only received a copy of the document yesterday morning, while others could not access the document fully due to a language barrier.

The half-day event was meant to solicit recommendations, and to clarify points made in the draft policy.

The policy workshop was attended by members of resettlement committees from both regions and members of the Omaheke Communal Land Board, as well as traditional leaders.

According to workshop facilitator Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, the two regions have been given until 30 June to submit inputs on the policy to the land reform ministry.