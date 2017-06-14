The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Mumbwa Central member of Parliament (MP) Brian Chituwo for corrupt practices involving failure to declare interest.

ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono confirmed the arrest of Dr Chituwo, 70, of House number 1/88 of F/401a, Lilayi in Lusaka in a statement yesterday.

Mr Moono said that Dr Chituwo had been charged with one count of conflict of interest contrary to Section 28(2) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012.

Particulars of the offence were that between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2014 in Mumbwa District, Dr Chituwo attended a council meeting and participated in the proceedings to fund Blue Sky FM Limited, a private company where he was director and shareholder without declaring interest in writing.

"Dr Chituwo has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, 16th June, 2017," Mr Moono said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has arrested three former officials and an acting director at the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) for corrupt practices involving more than €49,000.

These are Jacob Nkomoki, 58, a retiree of plot number 11, Airport Road, and Mukufute Mukelabai, 60, a retiree and currently a farmer of house number 100, Mongu Airport Compound.

The other two are Oversease Mwangase, 59, also a retiree, of plot number 15570/M/U, Chalala Hillview, Lusaka, and Joseph Kanyanga, 53, of plot number 1245, Katope Street in Chelstone, Lusaka, who was an acting director at ZMD.

Mr Moono said that each of them had been charged with one count of corrupt practices by public officer.

Particulars were that the four between July 1, 2014 and November 1, 2015 in Lusaka, being public officers employed at the ZMD, corruptly solicited for €12,459 cash each as gratification from GBMS Engineering Limited as an inducement or reward in order to sign the completion statement.

This was for the works awarded to GBMS Limited based on contract number BM21D 2011997672, a matter or transaction concerning the ZMD under the Ministry of Communications and Transport, a public body.

Mr Moono said the four were arrested on Monday this week, and had been released on bond. They will appear in court on July 12 this year.