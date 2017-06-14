Roman Catholic Church has confirmed the death of Father Ancent Mwaungulu of the Karonga Diocese.

Rev. Fathet Joseph Moloka Sikwese who is the Bishop's and Pastoral Secretary of Karonga Diocese said Mwaungulu died on Tuesday around 5 am at St. John's Hospital in Mzuzu, the northern city of the country.

"He was admitted at St. John's Hospital in Mzuzu, we shall miss his work in Karonga Diocese," said Sikwese.

He added : "We will miss him with all our hearts."

Mwaungulu was born in 1942, and was ordained as a Priest on 6 August 1978 at St. Anne's Parish, in Karonga district.

He once served as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Mzuzu from 9 March 1981 to January 1986 and From 1996 to 2009 he was in Canada for Missionary service.

Until his death, Father Mwaungulu was serving at St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral Parish.

According to Sikwese, the body of Mwaungulu has been taken from Mzuzu Central Hospital mortuary to Karonga in the afternoon and the burial will take place on Wednesday starting with Mass at 10:00AM in Karonga district.

He is related to the High Court Judge Dunstan Mwaungulu.