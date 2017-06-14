14 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Criticized for Failing to Collect Statistics On Disabled

By Ben Patrick

Dodoma — Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) on Tuesday raised their concern on the government failure to collect statistics on the livelihood of people with disability in the country.

Commemorating the International Albinism Awareness Day held in Nyerere Square TAS noted that unavailability of the data including the number of people living with albinism make most of them unreachable for their basic services.

TAS board member Sizya Magila said hundreds of people living with albinism continue to miss important services to improve their health because there is no accurate data on their situation including how to reach them.

"The Albinism act of 2010 express that government has mandate to register, care and ensure the safety for people with albinism, but how could them do it without statistics?" queried Ms Magilla.

Ms Sizya said that their members are killed with skin cancer every year, "but no data have been compiled by government to show the magnitude of the disaster."

"It's a miracle for people with albinism in this country to clock 40 years of age, as most die in early age due to among other threats, skin cancer and other related diseases. The cost of medication is high, and due to the poverty that our people are grappling with, they certainly can't afford it," she said.

The society also asked the government to reverse the situation and extend affordable health care to their members across the country.

Responding to the TAS grievances, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled Ms Jenister Mhagama said the government works hard to improve the welfare of people with albinism in the country.

"We have ordered the skin care jelly to be available in all health centres in the country. The issues of statistics will be carried with the respective agency, but I want you to stay stronger and make use of the available opportunities around you," she said.

