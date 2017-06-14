A cattle herdsman who killed a young man during a fight by stabbing him 20 times with a knife was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment at the end of his trial in the Oshakati High Court on Friday last week.

With Jason Michael having been kept in police custody for about three years and seven months following his arrest, judge Herman January suspended three years and six months of the 25-year prison term to which he sentenced Michael.

The suspension of that part of the sentence is for a period of five years, on condition that Michael is not convicted of murder, assault or culpable homicide involving the use of a dangerous weapon committed during the period of suspension, judge January said. Michael was convicted of murder on 3 March this year.

The charge flowed from an incident that took place at Onengali, situated close to Oshikango in the Ohangwena region, on 9 November 2013, when the 21-year-old Jonas Ndafinongo was killed when he was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

Michael denied guilt at the start of his trial, but judge January convicted him after finding that he had stabbed Ndafinongo during a fight between the two of them.

Michael used a flick knife with a blade of about nine centimetres long to stab Ndafinongo.

During the sentencing, judge January recounted that he had found that Michael might have initially acted in self-defence when he stabbed Ndafinongo. He also found that Michael did not directly intend to kill Ndafinongo, but recklessly continued to stab him indiscriminately while he could foresee the possibility that Ndafinongo could be killed.

A medical doctor who carried out an autopsy on Ndafinongo recorded 20 stab injuries and four cut wounds on his body. Six of the stab injuries were to Ndafinongo's chest, and were described as fatal.

Ndafinongo was employed as a security guard at the time of his death, and according to his mother, was a breadwinner for her and his seven younger siblings, judge January recounted. Michael made a living doing odd jobs, and was looking after the livestock of an uncle of his at the time of his arrest, the judge also noted. Judge January further recounted that he was told that Michael's family have so far handed nine head of cattle to Ndafinongo's mother as compensation for the loss of her son, after a traditional authority ordered that she should be given 12 head of cattle as compensation.

Ndafinongo had an injured right hand, and was not able to use that hand, at the time he was killed. He was also unarmed when he was stabbed to death, the judge remarked.

He told Michael that he committed one of the most serious of crimes, and that the number of injuries that he inflicted on Ndafinongo was regarded as aggravating.

State advocate Taodago Gaweseb prosecuted. Michael was represented by defence lawyer Simson Aingura.