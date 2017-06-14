Photo: allafrica.com

Former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa, Jakaya Kikwete, and Current President John Magufuli.

column

Two reports by presidential select committees have now been released, and, to put it mildly, the findings are unsettling. The first was presented to President John Magufuli by Prof Abdulkarim Mruma, who is a professor of geology at the University of Dar es Salaam and head of the Dodoma-based Geological Survey of Tanzania.

Prof Mruma's committee had eight members appointed on April 1 to examine the extent and type of minerals contained in mineral sand containers held at Dar es Salaam port and elsewhere in the country from a geological, chemical and scientific point of view.

The second committee, chaired by economics guru Prof Nehemiah Osoro, was tasked to look into the economic and legal aspects of mineral sand exports from 1998 to date. Although the results of the two committees have been received with mixed feelings, it is beyond debate that they have revealed major dysfunctions in Tanzania's constitutional order. It is an eye-opener for constitutional analysts and experts.

First, that mining companies have been fraudulently under-reporting and misrepresenting mineral concentrates shipped out all these years is shocking and brings back memories of Dr Walter Rodney's thesis, How Europe Underdeveloped Africa.

The reports came up with inconsistencies in container numbers, their net weights and the amount of geologically confirmed mineral substances contained in each container lined up for export to top smelting nations such as Japan, China and Germany.

Confirmation by Prof Osoro's report that the under-reporting dates back to 1998 when large-scale mining investment began in Tanzania is another shocking revelation. The numbers and statistics given, in terms of evaded taxes, royalties and non-tax revenue due to the United Republic of Tanzania, are eye-popping. Surely, the anger surrounding these revelations reverberates beyond Tanzania and across the looted continent of Africa.

Even more shocking is the claim that a multinational gold miner operating in Tanzania is neither legally registered nor incorporated in the country. This means that the firm has essentially been defrauding Tanzania all these years. But how was this possible? That the firm has no file at the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) is mind-boggling, to say the very least. Much smaller entities have constantly been kept under the microscope and hounded as far as registration and tax compliance are concerned.

It defies belief that mega firms of the size and influence of the gold miner can enter the Tanzanian mining sector unchecked. If they can, then what is the Tanzania Investment Centre here for? What is the Ministry of Energy and Minerals doing? Are the Bank of Tanzania and the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service relevant if giant firms can operate in Tanzania for many years without being registered?

We are told that the London-listed miner has been under-declaring its revenues and thus paying much less tax than it should. At the opposite end of the scale are thousands of small businesses that have been taxed out of existence in recent months.

My salary is taxed, and I also pay numerous other taxes, including property tax, motor vehicle licence fees and withholding tax on my little income from consultancy. I pay VAT on almost everything I buy, including newspapers and sugar. No wonder I seethed with anger as professors Mruma and Osoro presented their reports.

Much of what has been revealed boils down to a flawed constitution. The fact is that ministers and other bureaucrats wield immense discretionary powers on binding, multi-billion-shilling agreements.

I remember voicing my concern when the Mining Bill was being debated in 1997. I have also opined and argued that civil servants in State agencies are abusing the excessive powers of the executive on behalf of the presidency. The Energy and Minerals minister can grant a foreign firm tax waiver with the stroke of a pen, potentially denying the country hundreds of billions.

Ministers' discretionary powers can best be seen in some landmark mining agreements. Imagine Tanzania's 15 per cent share in mining being slashed to five per cent and later zero! Our mineral resources have been looted left, right and centre.

The biggest problem lies in the Constitution, which vests too much power in the executive to the detriment of parliamentary and judicial checks and balances.

Let us embark on a constitutional project now to curb future sabotage of the scale revealed by the two reports.