Africa: WHO Calls for Increase in Number of Blood Donors

Dar es Salaam — It's World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) today and the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling upon every individual to always be prepared for the next unforeseen emergency by giving blood.

On this year's WBDD, under the theme, "Give Blood, Give now, Give often," the WHO draws experience from the earthquake disaster that occurred in Nepal.

In the days following the earthquake, hundreds of volunteers came forward to donate blood in Nepal. More than 600 units of blood were collected over the first three days, helping the blood service to provide an adequate, safe and timely supply of blood and blood products to almost all earthquake victims. In the end, there were more donors than were expected.

Crucially, Nepal already had a substantial supply of blood when the earthquake struck, thanks to years of work to build a culture of voluntary blood donation.

It's here that the WHO wants people to develop the culture of donating blood in all countries across the world, instead of waiting for an emergency to happen.

in Tanzania, the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) needs to collect 450,000 units of blood to meet the annual demands in for the country but over the years; it has been collecting only 40 per cent of the requirements.

About 57 countries around the world collect 100 per cent of their blood supply from voluntary, unpaid blood donors, WHO say. The agency estimates that blood donation by at least 1 per cent of the population can meet a nation's most basic blood requirements.

On Monday, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children insisted that blood should not be for sale.

"Patients who are in need of blood transfusion aren't supposed to pay for blood... anyone, who will be forced to purchase blood should report the matter to the authorities," said the minister during a blood donation event in Dar es Salaam on Monday.