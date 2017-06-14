Dar es Salaam — The government has asked SportPesa Limited to organise a friendly match between Everton and Young Africans or Simba SC on July 12 at the National Stadium.

This comes in the wake of reports that newly crowned SportPesa Super Cup champions Gor Mahia want next month's friendly match against Everton to be held in Nairobi instead of Dar es Salaam as announced earlier.

Director of Sports Development in the ministry of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Yusuph Singo confirmed that yesterday that they would like to see the English Premier League side face one of the country's football heavyweights in the city next month.

"We have asked them (SuperSport Limited) to organise a special friendly match between Simba and Yanga later this month or early next month," Singo said.

"If all goes well, the winner of the match will confront Everton FC at the National Stadium.

"I am sure many local soccer fans would like to see the English Premier League team face one of the top teams in the country," he said.

However, SportPesa Tanzania director of Administration, Tarimba Abbas said yesterday that they were yet to officially receive the request when contacted for comment.

Gor Mahia secured an opportunity to face Everton after emerging champions of the just concluded SportPesa Super Cup at the Uhuru Stadium.

Simba, Yanga and Singida United are among eight teams that competed in the inaugural tournament.

Meanwhile, Everton official Graham Stuart said yesterday that Gor Mahia were impressive and deserved to win the Super Cup.

Gor Mahia were the only team that avoided penalties in the entire tournament as they beat Zanzibar's Jang'ombe 2-0, eliminated Nakuru All Stars by a win of similar margin before inflicting a painful 3-0 defeat on AFC Leopards in the final.

Stuart, who was the special guest in final played on Sunday at Uhuru Stadium in the city, was impressed by the Kenyan giants' display.

"Gor Mahia played really well and cemented the win with three good goals," he said.

"They thoroughly deserved to be the winners of the Super Cup and can now look forward to playing us next month," he was quoted as saying from London, United Kingdom yesterday.

"The hospitality has been magnificent and you can sense that everyone is very excited about Everton coming over to play a match in Tanzania next month," he added.