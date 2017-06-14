Tanzania: Political Parties Challenged to Embrace Gender Equality

Dar es Salaam — Women participation in politics is said to remain low because it isn't a priority within political parties. Political Science Professor Ruth Meena voiced this during a panel discussion at this year's Mwalimu Nyerere Professorial Chair on Wednesday.

She said that the gender gap in politics is fueled by the fact that gender equality is not a priority, even in nominating candidates during the elections. "The constitution should compel political parties to align with international policies in order to enhance gender equality and bridge the gap," she said.

Former Parliament Speaker Ms Anna Makinda said young girls should be taught to be bold from the family level to be able to stand against any sort of gender discrimination. "Let's build a society where women are confident of who they are and participate all socio-economic activities," she added.