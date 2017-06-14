14 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Expert - Tanzanians Sail Under Gambled Health Budget

By Ludger Kasumuni

Dar es Salaam — One of the leading financial consultants under Deloitte, Dr Melchior Ngido has said that Tanzanians have been swinging under gambled health budget due to the fact that so far there is no thorough research to establish data on the effects of health related problems and issues on the national economy.

Speaking at the budget forum organised by Deloitte on Monday night, Dr Ngido said that failure to get such important data on economic impact of health is the basic reason, which has rendered the country to flop on terms of framing realistic health budget every year.

"The country is yet to sponsor a national research to ascertain economic impact of health related problems. We greatly need this study in order to frame realistic health budget," said Dr Ngido who is the Deloitte senior manager for advisory services.

In April 2001, the African Union countries met in Abuja, Nigeria and pledged to set a target of allocating at least 15 per cent of their annual budget to improve the health sector, but the country is yet to honour such agreement.

In 2016/17 financial year the government budgeted Sh845 billion for the health sector, which was only 2.9 per cent of total budget that amounted more than Sh29 trillion. For the 2017/18 financial year to begin next month the government has allocated Sh1.1 trillion form a total budget of Sh31.7 trillion.

