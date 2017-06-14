Kenya: Sofapaka Beef Up Squad for Second Leg

SportPesa Premier League side Sofapaka has reinforced their squad with 13 new players ahead of the rigorous second leg of the season.

Veteran striker Hillary Echesa returns to the Eastleigh-based side from Chemelil Sugar, and he is joined by team mate Willis Ouma, Kakamega Homeboyz defender Abdulatiff Omar, Thika United striker Timothy Luda and former Sudan based defender Wesley Onguso.

Ugandans Feni Ali, Rodgers Aloro and Umar Kasumba have also joined the revamped squad from Uganda Revenue Authority, Simba Sports Club and SC Villa.

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa, who plans to guide the team to a second SPL trophy this year, has also called up eight other young players from lower division sides, including deadly Palos striker Morvine Otiya and Hazel Ochieng from Jericho All Stars.

The 2009 champions have dropped Jaffar Gichuki, Moses "Dube" Odhiambo, Wanok Pate, James Kasibante and Paul Odhiambo.

Speaking at the unveiling in Nairobi on Wednesday, coach Ssimbwa reiterated his desire to lift the league crown this year, and asked the club's fans to expect a flood of good results when league action resumes this weekend.

He also thanked club sponsors Betika for offering support for the team, and promised to maintain consistency in terms of results in the coming months.

"We may have signed many players, but this is only because we are looking at our goals and ambitions. We want to win at least one of the trophies on offer and that is why we needed to strengthen the squad and get players who can help us achieve that ambition

"Last year we were almost relegated but now we are in sixth position after 131 games. For me that is an average performance. It is not as good as I would like, but it is not so bad considering the fact that here are still some 21 games remaining," he said.

Batoto ba Mungu went through difficult financial times in the last two years, and they operated within the bottom league positions throughout the year before miraculously surviving relegation on the last day of the season.

Their Sh50 million partnership with local gaming company Betika, which was signed on March 31, has greatly boosted the team, and their performance has improved tremendously.

The team is currently in sixth pace with 20 points, seven off table leaders Gor Mahia and Tusker.

Sofapaka FC new signings:

Feni Ali (Uganda Revenue Authority), Willis Ouma, Hillary Echesa (Chemelil Sugar), Umar Kasumba (SC Villa), Rodgers Aloro (Simba, Uganda), Timothy Luda (Thika United), Meshak Karani (Kakamega Homeboyz), Wesley Onguso (Western Stima), Abdulatiff Omar (Kakamega Homeboyz), Marvin Otinya (Palos), Ricky Onimbo (Wazito), Hansel Ochieng (Jericho All Stars), Vincent Otundo (Academy).