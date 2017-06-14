Kenya: Lawyers Want KRA Boss, PS Probed for Abuse of Office

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has asked the Public Service Commission to investigate two senior government officers for alleged abuse of office.

LSK President Isaac Okero said the duo's action to fund raise for the president at a past dinner amounted to misconduct and a breach of constitutional values and principles of public service.

Last Friday, at least Sh1 billion was said to have been collected in less than two hours in an exclusive dinner attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

The LSK boss wants Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General John Njiraini and the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Joseph Njoroge to be probed to establish whether they have abused office or acted in violation of leadership and integrity law.

The technical committee with the sole agenda of delivering President Kenyatta's re-election and operating under the umbrella of the Friends of Jubilee Foundation present at the ceremony, is made up of Mr Njiraini and Mr Njoroge.

POLITICAL NEUTRALITY

The invite only fundraiser meant to bolster Mr Kenyatta's re-election campaign kitty, brought together businesspersons and top government officials at the Safari Park Hotel and Casino in Nairobi.

"This is a violation of statutory requirements for political neutrality imposed on state and public officers of their rank and position," said Mr Okero.

"Since the two individuals have not denied reports of them attending the fundraiser, then it is paramount importance for the purposes of preventing further erosion of public confidence in the institutions of their respective offices that they be investigated," argued Mr Okero.

It should be established whether they have flagrantly violated sections of the public officer Ethics Act, Public Service Commission Act and Leadership and Integrity Act, he says.

The LSK President copied the letter to EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukhala and his IEBC counterpart Wafula Chebukati.

CAMPAIGNS

Also copied were Secretary to the cabinet and Head of civil service Joseph Kinyua and Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko.

President Kenyatta on that evening asked campaign donors not to hedge their bets by funding him and his political rivals ahead of this year's elections.

Many questions have also been raised on the move by cabinet secretaries and county executives campaigning for their bosses.