14 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Criticises Jubilee for Reviving ICC Debate

By Justus Ochieng'

Opposition leaders have criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for reviving the International Criminal Court (ICC) debate.

The leaders allied to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) accused the duo of seeking to whip emotions 10 years later after Kenyans had moved.

The politicians are ODM National Chairman John Mbadi, Secretary of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi, Wiper Party Vice Chairman Mutula Kilonzo, ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire and Nasa Western regional presidential campaign coordinator Khalid Njiraini.

On Monday, the Jubilee leaders accused the opposition of planning to revive ICC cases, dropped due to lack of adequate evidence.

But on Wednesday, Mr Mbadi said President Kenyatta and his deputy had realised they were losing support in Rift Valley and were seeking to gain sympathy by claiming the opposition would renew their cases.

SWAY VOTERS

"They are losing the Kalenjin vote. They think they can regain the votes they have lost by recreating the ICC story," said the ODM Chairman.

Mr Wandayi said ICC will not be used to sway voters in this year's elections.

"Jubilee is drowning politically and wants to clutch onto any straw for mere survival. They are desperate to revive their dwindling political fortunes. Kenyans have become wiser and will not be distracted by these diversionary tactics," Mr Wandayi said.

Mr Kilonzo said termed the statement made by President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto on ICC as careless.

"Nasa is not the prosecutor or complainant. The revival of the cases (if at all) must be justified on cogent evidence from the prosecutor. The President and Deputy should not use this as a platform to whip emotions," Mr Kilonzo said.

