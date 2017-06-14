Kenya: Nyeri Town Chokes in Garbage as County Workers Strike

Garbage in Nyeri have not been collected for the last two weeks as workers are on strike delay in of their salaries

The workers claim the Nyeri County government owes them two months salary arrears.

Garbage has not been collected in Nyeri Town, Karatina and Othaya for the last two weeks.

The county environment health director John Mugenyu said the workers have not been paid due to a hitch in the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS).

"We are having a problem with the IFMIS. It shows we have paid (the worker) but the Treasury has not credited the money to the contracted collectors," he said.

He however assured the workers that the situation will be rectified by tomorrow.

"We are really sorry about the situation. We are going to hire casuals to do the work and keep the county clean," said Mr Mugenyu.

The stink of the uncollected garbage has also affected the county government offices.

Garbage has been dumped behind the county offices blocking a major water drainage.